Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Lighting up training camp
Pryor is making a strong impression at training camp, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Pryor made a full recovery from January finger surgery in time to enjoy a full offseason program alongside Kirk Cousins and the rest of his new teammates. The hulking wideout's strong performance has apparently carried over to training camp, where he's likely drawing even more targets than expected in the absence of Jordan Reed (toe) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring). While Crowder and Reed undoubtedly will have Cousins' full atention during the season, Pryor figures to be the primary deep threat and no worse than third in line for targets on a team that ranked No. 2 in the league in passing offense last year.
More News
-
Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Plans to work with Cousins soon•
-
Terrelle Pryor: Signing one-year pact with Washington•
-
Terrelle Pryor: Visiting with Washington•
-
Browns' Terrelle Pryor: Set to hit free agency•
-
Browns' Terrelle Pryor: Doesn't receive franchise tag•
-
Browns' Terrelle Pryor: Unlikely to receive franchise tag•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...