Miller announced his retirement from football via his personal Instagram account Monday.

Miller was already suspended for the first six games of the season after being charged with domestic battery in November of 2017. Though now retired, the 30-year-old made it seem as if he could return to the league once his legal issues are over. Regardless, Miller can hang his hat on a respectable career as a run-stopping defensive tackle that tallied 252 tackles and eight sacks in 119 career games (84 starts).

