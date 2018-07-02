Roy Miller: Retiring from NFL
Miller announced his retirement from football via his personal Instagram account Monday.
Miller was already suspended for the first six games of the season after being charged with domestic battery in November of 2017. Though now retired, the 30-year-old made it seem as if he could return to the league once his legal issues are over. Regardless, Miller can hang his hat on a respectable career as a run-stopping defensive tackle that tallied 252 tackles and eight sacks in 119 career games (84 starts).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cousins, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Prep pick-by-pick series
Few land in their ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built teams...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...