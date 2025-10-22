Kamara (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's an improvement from last week when Kamara also was listed with an ankle injury and started off as a non-participant. He ended up being cleared to play on the Friday injury report, and went on to handle a season-high 84 percent snap share when fellow running back Kendre Miller suffered an ACL tear in the first half. It is possible rookie Devin Neal will have more of a role this Sunday against Tampa Bay, with more time to prepare for the No. 2 RB job.