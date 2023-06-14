Peat (ankle) was spotted working with the starting offensive line at Saints' minicamp Tuesday, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 New Orleans reports.

Peat missed the final two games of the 2022 NFL season with an ankle injury suffered in Week 16, but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The longtime Saint has started 90 games over the past eight years, so it's no surprise he's working with the team's No. 1 offensive line now that he's healthy. Ahead of this upcoming season, expect the three-time Pro Bowler to be a staple at left guard again for New Orleans.