Bresee was held out of Saturday's practice due to a calf injury, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Head coach Dennis Allen indicated he hopes the injury is only minor, but Bresee did go in for imaging on his calf according to John Hendrix of SI.com. The Saints' first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to have a rotational role on the Saints' interior defensive line this season.