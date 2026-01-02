Bresee (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Bresee hasn't returned to practice since sustaining a knee injury in the Week 16 win over the Jets, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. The third-year pro from Clemson had a relatively underwhelming 2025 campaign, recording 37 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble over 15 appearances. Expect Jonathan Bullard and John Ridgeway to have expanded roles on New Orleans' defensive line while Bresee and Nathan Shepherd (ankle) are sidelined in Week 18.