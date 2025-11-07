Bresee (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 2023 first-round pick from Clemson popped up on the Saints' injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a back issue, putting his availability for Week 10 in jeopardy. Bresee has had an impressive start to New Orleans' 2025 campaign, recording 21 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended over nine appearances. If he's unable to play Sunday, Nathan Shepherd is likely to start on the Saints' defensive line.