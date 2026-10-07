Lance turned five targets into a seven-yard catch during the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday.

Lance finished fifth on the Saints in targets from quarterback Tyler Shough, though each of the four misses between the duo came on deep passes. After catching three of four targets for 42 yards in his NFL debut against the Lions in Week 1, Lance has just two catches (on nine targets) for 15 yards over his last three games. He'll continue to operate as the Saints' WR3 behind Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, though Lance's playing time will take a significant hit once fellow rookie Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is cleared to return from injured reserve, though Adam notes that Week 7 against the Steelers is the earliest targeted return for Tyson. The Saints will stay at home for Week 5 against the Vikings and their aggressive defense.