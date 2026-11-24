Lance failed to catch his only target and added 47 yards as a kick returner during Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

Lance was unable to reel in a deep pass from quarterback Tyler Shough in the first quarter, and he didn't get another look the rest of the game. The wide receiver was on the field for 21 offensive snaps, ranking fourth at his position behind Devaughn Vele (64), Chris Olave (62) and Jordyn Tyson (36) in the contest. Lance will continue to be primarily a special-teams asset for New Orleans moving forward, making him an unattractive option for fantasy managers.