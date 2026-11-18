Lance returned three kickoffs for 55 yards during the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-rounder didn't see a target from Tyler Shough during Sunday's loss, and Lance has not recorded a catch in each of his last two outings, coinciding with the return of 2026 first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Lance's nine offensive snaps were a season low, and he figures to be limited to return duties moving forward now that Tyson is back in the fold. The Saints will hit the road for Week 11 against the Bears on Nov. 22.