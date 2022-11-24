Jordan (orbital) was a limited participant in the Saints' practice Wednesday.
An orbital fracture caused Jordan to sit out practice entirely last week and resulted in the first missed game of his 12-year NFL career. However, we was able to make his way back to the practice field Wednesday, suggesting that he has a chance to play Sunday versus San Francisco. Marcus Davenport (calf) also logged a limited practice Wednesday after sitting out Week 11, and if Jordan and/or Davenport are able to play Sunday, Tanoh Kpassagnon and/or Carl Granderson could see reduced opportunities.