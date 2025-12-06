The Saints elevated Smyth from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

In his Saints debut last Sunday in Miami, Smyth connected on his only kick, a 56-yard field-goal attempt. Coach Kellen Moore told Jeff Nowak of WWL New Orleans on Wednesday that Smyth was expected to handle placekicking duties again in Week 14 over fellow practice-squad member Cade York, which now is official.