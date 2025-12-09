default-cbs-image
Smyth reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Smyth was elevated for the second week in a row, going 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making all three of his PATs in Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Buccaneers. The kicker will have a good shot to added to the active roster again in Week 15 versus the Panthers.

