Saints' Charlie Smyth: Returns to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smyth reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Smyth was elevated for the second week in a row, going 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making all three of his PATs in Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Buccaneers. The kicker will have a good shot to added to the active roster again in Week 15 versus the Panthers.
