Olave (back) did not practice Thursday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Olave was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, with head coach Kellen Moore noting that the star wide receiver had been forced to depart the session early. It now looks like Olave's status is legitimately up-in-the-air for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and could come down to whether he's able to get back on the practice field Friday. With Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) having missed back-to-back practices due to a sprained MCL, the Saints are in danger of being down two crucial playmakers Week 13.