Olave (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints listed the rookie as a full practice participant Friday, though multiple beat reporters said he didn't do much during the open portion of practice. Olave apparently did more once the doors were closed, and the Saints will give him a chance to clear concussion protocol before their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Fellow wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Deonte Harty (foot) have been ruled out, leaving the Saints with Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith on the active roster, while Keith Kirkwood, Kirk Merritt and Kevin White are the WR options on the practice squad.