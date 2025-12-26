Olave (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Olave has been dealing with a back injury since before a Week 13 matchup with the Dolphins, but he's been able to suit up for each of the the Saints' last four contests en route to a 23-310-4 line on 37 targets during that span. Considering he was listed as full both Wednesday and Thursday before Friday's limited session, the downgrade likely was related to maintenance, but ultimately his status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.