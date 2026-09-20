Olave (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at Baltimore, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave made an early exit from Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, but it was considered a precautionary measure at the time, per Underhill. Olave remained limited Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable for Week 2 action, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that the wide receiver was slated to play. Prior to being confirmed as active, Olave was expected to have no limitations on his workload, according to Underhill, a reality that amounted to 10 catches (on 13 targets) for 182 yards in a season-opening overtime loss in Detroit.