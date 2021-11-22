Harris caught two of five targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 40-29 loss to Philadelphia.

Harris again ran as the No. 3 receiver behind Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway. The Saints tried to hit him deep on more than one occasion, but the absence of the New Orleans' starting left and right tackles made it hard for some passing plays to develop. While it's possible he could break one loose in any given game -- like he did in Week 1 and Week 5 -- Harris will remain a dart throw in most fantasy formats entering a Week 12 matchup with Buffalo.