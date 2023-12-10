Carr (ribs/shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers.

Carr entered the protocol for head injuries for the second time in four weeks when he endured a big hit from Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin last Sunday. At the same time, Carr suffered injuries to his right shoulder and ribs. While he was able to clear the protocol for head injuries by Friday afternoon, he entered the weekend as questionable before the Saints removed his designation Saturday afternoon. With his status confirmed for Week 14, Carr won't have his usual allotments of skill players available, as wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and the do-it-all Taysom Hill (foot/hand) are inactive.