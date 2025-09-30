Vele accrued zero targets during Sunday's 31-19 loss versus the Bills.

Vele missed the Saints' Week 3 loss to Seattle with a hip injury, and he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Buffalo. The 27-year-old played just four offensive snaps after he logged 17 in Week 1 and 24 in Week 2. Vele will look for more usage during the Week 5 contest versus the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 5; but, his fantasy value will remain extremely minimal so long as Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson and Brandin Cooks are healthy.