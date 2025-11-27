Neal (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Neal has now logged back-to-back limited practices since playing a season-high 59 offensive snaps Week 12 versus the Falcons, a contest that saw Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) spend the entire second half on the sideline due to an MCL sprain. Kamara's injury paved the way for Neal rush seven times for 18 yards and secure five of seven targets for 43 yards, and he's now missed back-to-back practices and appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. That may also be the case for No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (back), who missed practice Thursday due to an injury he sustained Wednesday.