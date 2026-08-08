Saints' Devin Neal: Nursing hamstring injury

Neal did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Neal tweaked his hamstring during Thursday's practice, and the injury prevented him from participating in Saturday's session. The 2025 sixth-rounder is currently listed as the Saints' RB3, but an extended absence could open the window for Ty Chandler, Kendre Miller (back) or Audric Estime to take the No. 3 job. Neal will aim to be available for the Saints' preseasonn opener against the Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 15.