site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-jack-stoll-turns-in-full-session | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Saints' Jack Stoll: Turns in full session
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stoll (ankle) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Stoll missed the Saints' Week 10 matchup against the Panthers with an ankle injury. He got additional rest over the team's bye and appears ready to return in Week 12 against the Falcons.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dave Richard
• 18 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read