Sanker (head) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The rookie safety from Virginia didn't practice Thursday due to a head injury, but following Friday's full session, he'll suit up Sunday. Sanker has appeared in all 12 of the Saints' games this season, recording 60 total tackles and four passes defensed, including one interception. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as New Orleans' top free safety in Week 14.