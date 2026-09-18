Johnson (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Baltimore

Johnson sat out Wednesday's practice entirely due to an illness, but he ramped up as the week went on, going from limited Thursday to all activity Friday, thereby clearing him for Week 2 action. The status of New Orleans' top WR Chris Olave (hamstring) is in question heading into the weekend, so Johnson could be poised for more looks from QB Tyler Shough on Sunday, even if Olave is able to suit up. Johnson turned his seven Week 1 targets into three catches for 54 yards and one touchdown in an overtime loss at Detroit.