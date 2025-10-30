Shaheed (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With back-to-back capped practices under his belt to begin Week 9 prep due to a hip injury, Shaheed has only one more opportunity to get back to full Friday, or else risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at the Rams. If he's available Week 9, Shaheed will have a new QB under center, as the Saints are rolling with rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough instead of Spencer Rattler moving forward.