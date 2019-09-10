Hendrickson compiled three tackles (three solo), two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

The third-year man equaled his sack total from his first two seasons combined with a two-sack effort in Monday's win. Despite the addition of tackle Leremy Tunsil, Houston's offensive line got shredded by the Saints defense, so it's not reasonable to expect multi-sack performances regularly.