Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Multi-sack effort in win
Hendrickson compiled three tackles (three solo), two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.
The third-year man equaled his sack total from his first two seasons combined with a two-sack effort in Monday's win. Despite the addition of tackle Leremy Tunsil, Houston's offensive line got shredded by the Saints defense, so it's not reasonable to expect multi-sack performances regularly.
