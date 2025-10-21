The Saints signed Jones from their practice squad to their active roster Tuesday.

Jones was on New Orleans' active roster for the first five weeks of the campaign before being waived Oct. 7. He then signed to the team's practice squad, and he'll now return to the active roster in the wake of Kendre Miller's season-ending knee injury. When Jones was on the roster earlier in the campaign, he played almost exclusively on special teams, notching just two offensive snaps but racking up 183 kick-return yards. He may get a few more opportunities on offense moving forward but figures to still be third in the RB pecking order behind Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal.