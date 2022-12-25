Lutz converted his lone field-goal attempt and 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns.

Lutz continued to hit his layups, as his four made field goals over the last three games have come from within 39 yards. The sixth-year kicker has not attempted a field goal beyond 40 yards since Week 12, and all four of his 50-plus-yard tries came over the first five games of the year. Lutz is now 21-for-27 on field-goal attempts and has been perfect on all 30 of his point-after tries in 2022. The Saints should once again rely on Lutz to convert short field goals Week 17 versus Atlanta.