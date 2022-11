Lutz converted his lone field-goal attempt from 44 yards and his only point-after try during Sunday's 20-10 defeat to Pittsburgh.

Lutz tied his season low in total kicking attempts as the Saints gained just 186 total offensive yards Sunday. The 28-year-old has now gone 15-for-20 on field-goal tries and made all 21 of his extra-point attempts this season, and he has converted all but one of his 12 field-goal attempts over the past six games.