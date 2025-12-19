default-cbs-image
Bryant (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's contest against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bryant had the back of his leg rolled up on in the second half, and he ultimately walked back to the locker room before being ruled out. In his absence, Ty Okada will likely step into a more significant role at safety versus Los Angeles.

