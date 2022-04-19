The NFL disapproved the contract Smith signed with the Seahawks on April 14, but the issue was amended Tuesday, and new terms of the deal were confirmed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Smith will have a base salary of $3.5 million in 2022, with the potential for $3.5 million in incentives. Smith is a candidate to replace Russell Wilson after Seattle dealt the long-time signal-caller to Denver back in March. As a part of that trade, the Seahawks received three-year pro Drew Lock, and the team remains a candidate to add to the quarterback room this offseason. As it stands, Smith has the most experience with the team's current coaching staff, making five appearances (1-2 as a starter) over the last two seasons. Overall, he completed 69 of 100 passes for 735 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and recorded 11 carries for 40 yards and another score in those games.