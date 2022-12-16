Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle.

Smith's final numbers were adequate from a fantasy perspective -- especially against an elite defense -- but he ultimately wasn't able to help the Seahawks keep up with the Brock Purdy-led 49ers offense. The veteran signal-caller continued to demonstrate excellent chemistry with his top receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and he alos connected with Noah Fant for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:35 remainiing. However, the Seattle defense was never able to get Smith the ball back for a potential game-tying drive, but he'll aim to step up his performance in what should be a critical Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium a week from Saturday.