Holani (hamstring) has been activated off IR by the Seahawks in advance of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Holani, who was placed on IR on Nov. 29 due to a hamstring injury, logged back-to-back full practices Wednesday and Thursday before being activated by Seattle on Friday. His looming return to the mix gives the team some needed depth at running back behind starter Kenneth Walker in the wake of Zach Charbonnet having suffered a season-ending knee injury during the divisional round. In 11 regular-season contests, Holani recorded 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards, while also playing a key role on special teams.