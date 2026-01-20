Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that Holani (hamstring) could be activated from injured reserve ahead of this Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL during the Seahawks' 41-6 win over the 49ers during Saturday's divisional-round game. With Holani on IR, that leaves Kenneth Walker as the lone healthy running back on Seattle's active roster, and Velus Jones and Cam Akers are options to be elevated from the practice squad. Holani mostly contributed on special teams prior to landing on IR in late November due to a hamstring injury, and in the 11 regular-season games before his injury, he turned 22 carries into 73 yards and one touchdown while adding two catches (on as many targets) for 15 yards. If activated from IR, Holani would in be in line to slot in as the Seahawks' RB2 behind Walker.