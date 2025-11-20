Zabel (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Zabel sustained a knee injury during the Seahawks' Week 11 loss to the Rams. He was labeled "day-to-day" by head coach Mike Macdonald following the loss, and the rookie first-rounder has opened Week 12 prep with a DNP. Zabel has two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity and given himself a chance to play against the Titans on Sunday.