Bobo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Bobo is progressing through the concussion protocol but still has a couple hurdles left to clear, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. Bobo's next chance to play will come in Week 2 against the Steelers. Once healthy, Bobo figures to fill a depth role in Seattle's receiving corps while contributing on special teams.