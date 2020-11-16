Simmons (calf) wasn't listed on the injury report Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Simmons came in as relief for Mike Iupati (back) in the fourth quarter and ended up suffering a calf injury himself. However, both Iupati and Simmons have been cleared and will be available for Thursday's clash against the Cardinals.
