Seahawks' Josh Jones: Questionable for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) is questionable to play Saturday night against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was able to make his return to practice Thursday, logging a limited session after missing Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. The offensive lineman has drawn back-to-back starts at left tackle with Charles Cross (hamstring) sidelined, and with Cross sidelined again in Week 18, Mason Richman could replace Jones if he can't go versus San Francisco.