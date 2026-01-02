Jones (ankle) is questionable to play Saturday night against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones was able to make his return to practice Thursday, logging a limited session after missing Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. The offensive lineman has drawn back-to-back starts at left tackle with Charles Cross (hamstring) sidelined, and with Cross sidelined again in Week 18, Mason Richman could replace Jones if he can't go versus San Francisco.