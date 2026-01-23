Seahawks' Josh Jones: Questionable with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was unable to suit up for last Saturday's playoff win over the 49ers due to a knee injury he sustained before the contest. The backup left tackle will be a key depth piece with starter Charles Cross returning from a foot injury, as well as No. 3 offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) doubtful to play. If neither Jones nor Kight can suit up, Mason Richman will be the first reserve option at left tackle.
