Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emmanwori cleared concussion protocol during Thursday's game against the Rams, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.
Emmanwori exited the game late in the fourth quarter and was ultimately cleared to return in overtime. He didn't retake the field because Seattle had the ball on their game-winning drive when he was cleared, but Emmanwori should be ready to suit up in Week 17 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Getting checked on for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Disruptive in Week 15 win•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: First career INT•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Records four tackles in win•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Logs eight tackles in Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Mostly quiet in Sunday's loss•