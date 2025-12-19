default-cbs-image
Emmanwori cleared concussion protocol during Thursday's game against the Rams, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Emmanwori exited the game late in the fourth quarter and was ultimately cleared to return in overtime. He didn't retake the field because Seattle had the ball on their game-winning drive when he was cleared, but Emmanwori should be ready to suit up in Week 17 against the Panthers.

