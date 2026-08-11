Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Building rapport with new OC

Darnold and the Seahawks' offense are adjusting to the scheme of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Darnold enjoyed a productive 2025 season with Klint Kubiak as the offensive coordinator, with the duo playing a key part in the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX win. After Kubiak left for Las Vegas to be the head coach, Seattle brought in Fleury to take over as the offensive coordinator after four years as San Francisco's tight ends coach. Fleury has no experience playing calls, so he and Darnold have used the offseason to work toward full alignment on how to approach each game and series. The Seahawks also lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in the offseason, but Darnold still has Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and tight end AJ Barner. Darnold and the offense will look to iron out the details in training camp and preseason games before starting their title defense in a Super Bowl rematch against the Patriots on Wednesday, Sept. 9.