Horton (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Horton is working through an ankle injury that he picked up during the Seahawks' preseason win over the Chiefs this past Friday. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, as head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that Horton could have returned to Friday's contest if needed. Horton's practice participation over the coming days will be worth monitoring ahead of the Seahawks' preseason finale against the Packers on Saturday.