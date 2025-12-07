The Seahawks elevated Jones from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones will be elevated for the second consecutive week after playing 17 special teams snaps for the Seahawks in their Week 13 win over the Vikings. The running back was not a participant in the Seahawks offense, and with Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, and Cam Akers all healthy, that is unlikely to change this Sunday. Jones can be elevated one more time before he would have to be officially signed to the active roster.