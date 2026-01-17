The Seahawks elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of their divisional-round matchup versus the 49ers, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones was elevated three times during the regular season and carried the ball four times for 32 yards while seeing playing time on both offense and special teams. The 28-year-old could serve as the team's No. 3 running back behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet during Saturday's game.