Charbonnet was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet so far has avoided health concerns in his brief career, but his status for Week 7 now is clouded following Wednesday's absence. The rookie second-round pick will have sessions available to him Thursday and Friday to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Cardinals, but if Charbonnet is limited or out this weekend, DeeJay Dallas would be the primary beneficiary behind starting running back Kenneth Walker.