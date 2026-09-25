Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Charbonnet (knee) returning to practice next week is potentially "on the table," Corbin Smith of SI.com reports.

Charbonnet sits on the reserve/PUP list due to the left ACL tear he suffered in the divisional round on Jan. 17, meaning he must miss at least the first four games of the season. However, new rules for players on reserve/PUP allow players to practice as soon as Week 3 with the potential to return Week 5. If Charbonnet gets back on the practice field during Week 4 prep, he conceivably could return to action the next week, though the Seahawks likely will take a cautious approach considering the severity of the aforementioned injury.