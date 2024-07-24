The Steelers placed Patterson (hamstring) on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Patterson was evidently injured while away from the team, hence his placement on NFI. He can be activated at any time during training camp. Patterson signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason, giving Pittsburgh an experienced return man and backfield depth behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.