The Steelers placed Patterson (hamstring) on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson was evidently injured while away from the team, hence his placement on NFI. He can be activated at any time during training camp. Patterson signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason, giving Pittsburgh an experienced return man and backfield depth behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
More News
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Takes talents to Pittsburgh•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Falls flat in 2023•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Nine touches in double-digit win•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Score salvages poor production•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Three carries in loss•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Small part of offense•