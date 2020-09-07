Ebron (illness) developed his run-blocking skills during training camp and is expected to be a more well-rounded tight end, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

Ebron's biggest knocks are his run-blocking skills and the occasional dropped pass, but head coach Mike Tomlin made a deliberate effort to improve Ebron's blocking against some of Pittsburgh's best defenders. The 27-year-old may still lose some reps to Vance McDonald, but being a more well-rounded player should keep him on the field more and increase his fantasy potential after recording 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns last season.