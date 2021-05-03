Ebron faces increased competition for targets this season after the Steelers selected Pat Freiermuth with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.

Ebron hauled in 31 passes for 375 yards during his final season with the Colts in 2019, his lowest marks since his rookie year in 2014. However, he established himself as the primary tight end in Pittsburgh last season and hauled in 56 of his 91 targets for 558 yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers selected Freiermuth in the second round of the draft after Vance McDonald retired in January. Ebron will likely handle most of the pass-catching duties while Freiermuth serves as the No. 2 tight end to begin the 2021 campaign, but the rookie could compete for targets if Ebron gets off to a slow start this season.